Suppliers gain strength as OEMs seek outside innovation

In the search for differentiation, close relationships between OEMs and suppliers are more important than ever – and the Tier 1s hold all the cards. By Freddie Holmes

The term Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to describe a vehicle manufacturer is highly misleading. Suppliers – which deliver up to three quarters of the value of a car – are tasked with bringing their collective expertise into most aspects of vehicle development. Although the end product may bear the badge of a single brand, it is typically the result of a combined effort from a network of suppliers….