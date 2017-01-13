Home > Analysis > Suppliers gain strength as OEMs seek outside innovation

Suppliers gain strength as OEMs seek outside innovation

January 13, 2017

In the search for differentiation, close relationships between OEMs and suppliers are more important than ever – and the Tier 1s hold all the cards. By Freddie Holmes

The term Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) to describe a vehicle manufacturer is highly misleading. Suppliers – which deliver up to three quarters of the value of a car – are tasked with bringing their collective expertise into most aspects of vehicle development. Although the end product may bear the badge of a single brand, it is typically the result of a combined effort from a network of suppliers….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017