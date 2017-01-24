Suppliers embrace laser lighting tech for brighter, smarter cars

Laser tech has become increasingly important to Osram in the fields of lighting and sensing, which could make for smarter, safer cars. By Xavier Boucherat

How do you make a light brighter? This seemingly simple question remains the central concern of light source suppliers such as Osram. Claus Allgeir, Head of Application Engineering for Osram’s Automotive OEM SSL business, begins by explaining the importance of the fundamentals, and how the rise of LEDs, and the gradual replacement of halogen bulbs, has slightly changed the approach….