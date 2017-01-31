Sub-Saharan Africa: what’s good for construction and infrastructure is good for CVs

Infrastructure investment and construction projects promise growth for several CV markets in the Sub-Saharan Africa region, writes Megan Lampinen

The commercial vehicle (CV) industry of Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is poised for considerable growth in the years ahead, driven in many cases by a booming construction industry. BMI Research expects the markets of Tanzania, Camaroon, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia and Kenya to enjoy solid growth thanks to heavy investment in infrastructure development. Tanzania in particular could emerge as a regional hot spot, with BMI forecasting CV sales growth this year of 11.4%, compared to the SSA regional average growth of 4%….