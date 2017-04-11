Study shows improved emissions across natural gas supply chain

A recent study by West Virginia University suggests that advances in natural gas technology are resulting in lower emissions. Michael Nash investigates

Natural gas (NG) has been used as a fuel in heavy-duty trucking for many years, but a lack of refuelling infrastructure and higher upfront costs of the powertrain technology in comparison to diesel has meant adoption rates remain relatively low.

However, a new study by West Virginia University (WVU) shows that NG technology has improved significantly over recent years, and further progress could make the business case for adopting the fuel an enticing prospect for fleet operators….