There are many benefits to using structural adhesives in vehicle manufacturing, including the improvement of crash behaviour. By Michael Nash

A new report from Research and Markets suggests that the global industrial adhesives market will grow at a CAGR of around 5.8%, reaching a value of US$69.4bn by 2025. Automotive is highlighted as a key area of expansion, with the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles one of the most “prominent trends” in the adhesives market….