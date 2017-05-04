Steel, parts suppliers seek expansion with state-of-the-art stamping

A number of steel and steel parts suppliers are investing in new plants that specialise in hot stamping. Michael Nash investigates

While it remains the predominant material of choice for vehicle manufacturers, steel is one of many options that are currently available. Others such as aluminium, carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) and magnesium are promising weight savings and, as a result, fuel economy improvement, emissions reduction and performance enhancement.

However, several steel suppliers have been turning to innovative production processes to create advanced high strength steel (AHSS) grades. These also offer considerable weight savings, but without a significant price bump….