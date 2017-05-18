Steel shines in CO2 lifecycle assessment

What if cars had to account for the CO2 produced during recycling and production as well as what comes out of the tailpipe? SSAB suggests steel would be the material of choice, writes Megan Lampinen

The search for the ideal vehicle material is not a straightforward one, with the likes of advanced high strength steel (AHSS), aluminium, carbon fibre or even a multi-material approach each offering benefits and drawbacks. The answer varies depending on the specific target. But when the target is lifecycle CO2 emissions, AHSS steel could prove the material of choice….