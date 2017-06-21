Starting from scratch: the indie building the car around the tech

Being an independent FCEV manufacturer presents huge challenges, but it comes with one significant advantage – a completely blank sheet. Xavier Boucherat talks to Riversimple

They’re emission free, run just like regular cars, and are already on the road in some countries – so why is the automotive industry having such trouble with fuel cell vehicles?

According to Hugo Spowers, Chief Engineer and Founder of UK-based Riversimple, the barriers are not technical, but have far more to do with people, politics and inertia in business. Fuel cells, he suggests, are an “incredible” technology, but one that requires a different approach to making cars….