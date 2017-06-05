Start-up collaboration feeds mobility service development – Infiniti

Freddie Holmes speaks to Infiniti’s Dane Fisher about the growing role of start-ups in the evolution of the smart city

Start-ups have proven pivotal in the race for autonomous driving, and it looks as though up-and-comers will now play a significant role in the development of smart cities.

Today, many vehicle manufacturers are fostering smart city developments in-house through start-up incubators. Infiniti – Nissan’s Hong Kong-based luxury marque – launched a 12-week ‘Accelerator’ programme in 2015 to nurture the development of entrepreneurs specialising in technologies for smart cities and …