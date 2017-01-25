Smart headlights could take on projection role, says Daimler

Daimler’s Digital Light concept could give the OEM the technical grounding it needs as it takes on the lighting challenges of the future. Xavier Boucherat talks to the OEM's Gunter Fischer

Advances in lighting technology are arriving thick and fast, and among 2016’s most intriguing unveilings was Daimler’s ‘Digital Light’ concept. The future-looking technology uses tiny micromirrors in its headlights, and with over 1 million in each, it can sculpt the light with high-definition precision.

This marks one of the first uses of micromirror technology in an automotive application. A digital light processing (DLP) module from Texas Instruments incorporating micromirrors is a passive system with a light source. Each mirror can very quickly pitch between zero and ten degrees. Light can therefore be…