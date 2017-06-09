Smart cities need smart grids

The virtual power plant (VPP) could prove vital in helping city grids manage increasingly challenging charging requirements of electric vehicles, Bosch tells Freddie Holmes

While the smart city of the future will undoubtedly look different to today, some of the most significant changes will go largely unseen by the average street goer.

In order for the city to embrace e-mobility and other high tech services, its energy infrastructure needs a significant revamp. In addition, one of the primary aims of a smart city is to become carbon neutral, or even carbon negative, in future. The city will need to better manage its energy generation and distribution, and the answer could lie in the virtual power plant (VPP)….