Slow-burner: H2 sector needs tipping point for FCV viability

Fuel cell vehicle proponents know they face a huge task in rolling out hydrogen infrastructure, but numerous voices seem confident that once it starts, it won’t be stopped. By Xavier Boucherat

It’s an oft-repeated argument from fuel cell technology advocates: hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe. This is certainly true – combined, hydrogen atoms account for roughly three quarters of the universe’s total mass. Unfortunately, the element in its natural state is found mainly in stars. Here on earth, it is not found in a readily useable state, and producing it requires energy-intensive processes deemed inefficient by some of the technology’s detractors….