Singapore slowdown makes way for other ASEAN auto industry stars

Anna-Marie Baisden, Head of Autos Research at BMI Research, looks at the ASEAN market in 2017, with Singapore pegged as a lagging point despite a push for driverless vehicles

The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system is unique to Singapore and determines the performance of the new vehicle market, based on de-registration of older vehicles and replacement with new ones. As such, the market generally moves through cycles as vehicles go through their ten-year COE lifespan.

In 2017, we expect the new vehicle market in Singapore to…