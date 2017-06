Car share could be one of the most significant tools to reduce exhaust emissions and improve air quality. Megan Lampinen investigates

Car clubs may be niche but already they have been pegged as key contributors to air quality improvement. The recent TRL report ‘Breath of Fresh Air: A Holistic Approach to Reconcile Future Transport with Improved Air Quality’ includes car share as one of the main venues of reducing exhaust emissions and improving air quality….