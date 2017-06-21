Self-driving tech to rely on low power, high performance semiconductors

A handful of semiconductor suppliers are making investments that could enable the rollout of autonomous vehicles. Michael Nash takes a closer look

Global revenue from the semiconductor market is set to reach US$364bn in 2017, according to a report by US-based research and advisory company Gartner. This would mark a significant increase of 7.2% when compared to revenue in 2016. Another study by PricewaterhouseCoopers shows that the size of the global semiconductor market could grow by more than 5% each year up to 2019….