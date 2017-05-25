Home > Analysis > Scania’s sustainable transport strategy starts to pay off

Scania’s sustainable transport strategy starts to pay off

May 25, 2017

Michael Nash discusses the profitability of sustainable transport with truck and bus manufacturers

It’s all very well for a vehicle manufacturer to develop and offer a model that it considers to be innovative and ‘sustainable’, but these solutions often come with a hefty price tag. It starts to get interesting when such solutions can help with users’ profitability.

This is particularly important for the commercial vehicle (CV) sector, as fleet operators are entirely dependent on maximising the efficiency and profitability of their operations. Until recently, diesel was arguably the best option for fleet operators that wanted to make a notable profit, but the business case for alternative fuels is gradually strengthening….

