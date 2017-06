Toyota’s initial fuel cell offering is meeting sales targets, and as its latest project shows, the technology could be applied across a number of vehicle segments. By Xavier Boucherat

Launched in Japan in December 2014, and later in California, Toyota has to date sold just over 1,700 units of the Mirai fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), and the OEM says it’s on target to shift 3,000 by the end of the model year. Generous incentives have helped in the US, including an US$8,000 federal tax credit …