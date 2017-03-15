Safety progress tops the charts in connected car evolution

There are numerous benefits to the connected car, but advancements in safety are arguably the most valuable and exciting prospect. By Michael Nash

Whilst monetising the connected car is a key issue for the sustainability of connected car technology development, progress in automotive safety quickly became a reoccurring theme at Connected Car Detroit – a one-day event hosted by Automotive Megatrends. The many advantages and challenges of connected car technology were explored in depth, with experts looking forward into the next ten years at likely developments including evolving business models, protection of the connected car and surrounding road users….