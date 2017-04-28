Safety aside, repair licensing could prove pivotal to EV uptake

The IMI estimates that just 1% of mechanics in the UK have the necessary qualifications to carry out work on the high-voltage systems of EVs and PHEVs, with similar stats for many other markets. By Megan Lampinen

Vehicle technology is developing rapidly, and the cars and trucks of today are a far cry from what they were 20 years ago. Electrification of the powertrain in particular poses challenges for the service and repair sector, but so too will the arrival of autonomous drive technology. The trouble, as some players see it, is that much of the global industry lacks any sort of official qualification or regulation to repair and service these modern machines….