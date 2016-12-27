S. America’s auto industry in 2017: Chile, Columbia and Peru looking good

Brazil’s automotive industry still dwarfs that of its neighbours, but plenty of bright spots still exist across South America, writes KPMG’s Ricardo Bacellar

In recent years, South America has been contending with a difficult economic and political environment, but a closer look at each country reveals some bright spots.

Removing Brazil from this analysis makes a considerable difference, not only because it is by far the continent’s largest economy, but also because much of the surrounding economic trade directly or indirectly involves the ‘yellow and green’ industry. This dependence is even stronger when considering the automotive business….