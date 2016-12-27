Russian vehicle market in 2017 hinges on oil price performance

The automotive industry has been waiting with baited breath for Russia’s recession to bottom out. Autostat's Alexander Klimnov tells Xavier Boucherat that recent developments could see this happening sooner rather than later

One more difficult year – that was the verdict from the Association of Russian Automakers in November 2016, which predicts that growth in one of the world’s most challenging automotive markets could resume in 2018. Until then, there will be uncertainties both old and new for Russia’s economy to contend with, not least the continuing situation in Ukraine. That said, some are taking a more optimistic view, suggesting that growth could resume sooner than predicted….