Russia not yet ‘healthy’ but heading in the right direction

April backs up the sales growth seen in May, but recovery remains fragile. By Megan Lampinen

April’s sales figures confirm Russia’s fragile recovery, but the market is clearly moving in the right direction after four successive years of decline. The industry started out the year from a tough position. Following an 11% decline in 2016 light vehicle sales, demand remained 51% down from its 2012 peak….