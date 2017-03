Michael Nash talks to Comau’s Giovanni Di Stefano about new and upcoming robotic solutions that could help vehicle manufacturers save money

According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global automotive robotics market was worth around US$5.07bn in 2016 – a figure set to rise at a CAGR of 10.74% by 2021. A number of factors are driving this growth, from rising vehicle production to OEM and supplier focus to enhance overall competitiveness of their businesses….