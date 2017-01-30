Risky or flexible? Profit sharing pays off for US workers

While FCA and Ford have announced big bonuses for their US workers, Canada remains wary on profit sharing. By Megan Lampinen

Profit-sharing is paying off for Ford and FCA workers this year, as big bonuses were announced along with the 2016 financial results.

FCA’s 40,000 UAW members will receive an average of US$5,000 in profit-sharing payments, though payouts to some could be higher. That’s about US$1,000 more than they received last year. FCA said the payment “acknowledges hourly employees’ key role in meeting company objectives.”

At Ford, it’s a notable US$9,000 payout for more than 56,000 UAW-represented workers, marking the second highest profit sharing payment in the company’s history. The record stands at US$9,300, which was paid last year….