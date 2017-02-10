Risk required: long-term development projects battle obsolescence

By the time new long-term projects eventually make it to market, will they already be obsolete? By Megan Lampinen

Fast-paced technology development cycles are challenging today’s long-term development projects. Just 15 years ago there were no iPhones and very little in the way of connected cars. It’s a brand new world today. That rapid pace of change poses big questions for the sort of product development projects underway at vehicle manufacturers and suppliers. By the time these new products see the light of day, will they already be obsolete?…