Ride-sharing vital for the access-oriented smart city

Ride-sharing could be the middleman between key rail and bus hubs in the city, with private vehicles all but outlawed in some cases. It’s public transport, but not as you know it, learns Freddie Holmes

Ride-sharing is proving a popular escape from the traditional taxi-cab experience in congested city areas. Many urban dwellers favour sharing a ride with strangers over a traditional taxi cab, saving time, money and reducing the number of vehicles required on the road. But how will this model evolve as the smart city of the future becomes a reality?…