Reparability too often overlooked in vehicle lighting development

Despite rapid developments in vehicle lighting technology, Thatcham believes complex lighting systems could create longer-term repair and replacement issues for OEMs and consumers. By Xavier Boucherat

The ever-quickening pace of innovation within the automotive industry could bring truly societal benefits to the road quicker than many expect, but whilst this is to be celebrated, it does present challenges for two important sectors that keep cars on the road – namely, the insurance and repair industries.

Helping both to keep abreast of developments are insurance research groups such as the UK-based Thatcham Research. Thomas Hudd is Operations Manager for Thatcham Research’s Repair Technology Centre (RTC). The centre creates methods for vehicle repair by bringing in models and gauging the effectiveness of repair methods provided by an OEM….