It all boiled down to December, which is notoriously hard to predict, writes Megan Lampinen

It was always going to be a photo finish for 2016 US sales, but with most of the major volume manufacturers having reported their totals it looks like a record after all. “We are surprised to see the numbers coming in stronger than anticipated,” Kelley Blue Book’s Senior Analyst Alec Gutierrez told media in the monthly sales call….