Recognition tools to play essential role in HMI evolution

Both facial and fingerprint recognition technologies could play key roles in the human-machine interface. By Michael Nash

Connecting the driver to the car, and the car to the outside world, is an area of significant opportunity for vehicle manufacturers. The human-machine interface (HMI) is rapidly evolving to manage this connectivity, and could be an important enabler for the autonomous driving trend.

There are several recognition tools available that could be used in these interfaces, but fingerprint sensors could be the most accurate and secure….