Race proven means ‘road guaranteed’ for pivotal truck parts

Wabco's Christian Brenneke speaks to Megan Lampinen about the importance of demonstrating durability and performance in the harshest of environments - CV racing

Durability and performance are top requirements for truck components, and for many suppliers track testing is the best place to fine tune those aspects. Wabco claims to be the only supplier to the commercial vehicle (CV) industry to operate three privately owned test tracks. According to Christian Brenneke, Vice President, Engineering at Wabco, these tracks provide optimal conditions for testing….