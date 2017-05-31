PSA promises new announcement post-Proton bid

PSA may not be able to use Proton to expand in Asia but it clearly has a back-up plan, writes Megan Lampinen

PSA’s ambitious route forward may have hit a detour with Proton, but there’s more than one path towards its end-goal. Under the Push to Pass business plan, PSA aims to reduce its reliance on Europe and become a truly global player. It had hoped that Proton would help with that, and earlier this year submitted a bid for the struggling Malaysian OEM….