PSA Group publishes real-world emissions to eliminate all doubt

Michael Nash takes a look at the implications of PSA Group’s decision to publish external tests on real-world emissions

The PSA Group, which now includes Citroen, DS, Peugeot, Opel and Vauxhall, has recently published real-world fuel consumption data for 1,000 versions of 58 models. This is a significant step in the Group’s plan to provide extensive information on real-world emissions for its customers.

It may also have a knock-on effect across the automotive industry, acting as a prompt for other OEMs to follow suit….