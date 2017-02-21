Home > Analysis > Production tech takes biofuel market ‘to the cusp of a tipping point’

Production tech takes biofuel market ‘to the cusp of a tipping point’

February 21, 2017

Michael Nash takes a look at the prospects of next-generation biofuels over the coming five years

A new report from Lux Research suggests that the global biofuels market will grow from 58 billion gallons per year (BGY) in 2016 to 67 BGY in 2022. Within this, the market for “advanced novel biofuels” will nearly double, reaching 9.6 BGY. First-generation fuels like traditional biodiesel, it suggests, will “lose out to these newer low-carbon fuels.”…

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017