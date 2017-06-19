Premium feel ‘beyond customer expectations’ in new Nissan Qashqai

The SUV segment continues to break sales records across the world, with demand continuously rising to new, unprecedented heights. In the latest Automotive World World’s Car Manufacturers report, Jonathan Storey highlighted rising SUV sales as a key trend across the industry, with almost all OEMs witnessing consumer demand for larger models with more interior space….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing