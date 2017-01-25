Power conversion proves pivotal for fleet charging

If new technology from start-up Zapinamo performs to plan, it could become the first charging system capable of working with the long and demanding duty cycles of CVs. By Megan Lampinen

The UK government is putting forward £2.2m (US$2.77m) to support research into ultra high speed rapid and movable charging technology for electric commercial vehicles (CVs). The trial brings together start-up charging specialist Zapinamo with the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), an academic department at the University of Warwick. WMG brings a wealth of expertise on the power electronics side, which could prove pivotal to the system’s success….