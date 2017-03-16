Political positions have limited impact on fuel economy development

Progress will continue to be made on vehicle fuel efficiency, regardless of the political situation. By Michael Nash

At Fuel Economy Detroit – a one-day event hosted by Automotive Megatrends – representatives from OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and other industry stakeholders discussed the recent decision made by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reopen the Mid-Term Evaluation (MTE) for passenger car and light truck fuel economy targets. The general consensus from the floor – deeper discussion between authorities will have a positive impact on the industry, and companies will continue to bring fuel-efficient solutions to market….