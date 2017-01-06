Pockets of potential to be found this year amidst sluggish global growth

Where should vehicle manufacturers look for growth this year? Megan Lampinen hears different views on the markets to watch for 2017

Not long ago the BRIC markets were billed as the shining stars of the automotive industry, offering massive growth potential for those brands that could get in quick enough and establish a foothold. Things have changed dramatically over the past few years.

Severe recessions have hit both Russia and Brazil, with the latter suffering political upheaval as well. At the same time, India has been dented by changes in policy and China poses more and more uncertainty. At one point it looked like Turkey might offer considerable growth potential, but the unsuccessful military coup has taken its toll on consumer confidence. Where should vehicle manufacturers look for growth this year?…