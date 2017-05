Platooning to become ‘a common sight’ in Europe by 2023

A new roadmap published by ACEA suggests that heavy-duty truck platooning could soon be a reality on Europe’s roads, writes Michael Nash

The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), which represents 15 car, van, truck and bus makers, recently published the EU Roadmap for Truck Platooning. It shows when, and under which conditions, heavy-duty truck platooning could be introduced according to Europe’s truck manufacturers….