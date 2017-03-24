OTA failure concerns outweigh ‘instant new car’ promise

Enhanced features and safety fixes aside, many owners remain hesitate to automatically update via OTA. By Megan Lampinen

Over-the-air (OTA) updates could revolutionise vehicle ownership, providing they are carried out correctly. The technology’s ability to fix software bugs and enhance features without any physical connection to the vehicle promise significant benefits. For manufacturers it means reduced warranty costs and increased overall completion rates for software-related recalls, while for customers it means fewer trips into the dealership and improved functionality. As Richard Kinder, VP Technology & New Business EMEA at OTA specialist RedBend, put it, OTA updates can provide “that moment of joy, that new car smell, but on a continuous basis through the lifecycle of the vehicle.” In theory, at least….