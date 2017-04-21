Open standard offers safety net to breakneck innovation

Proponents of open standards argue that they facilitate a safer technology revolution as the industry heads towards greater autonomy. By Megan Lampinen

Open standards are not new but the automotive industry needs to embrace them wholeheartedly – and now – in order to bring about the sort of revolution that new technology promises. That’s the view from various industry players, including Aravind Ratnam, Head of Connected Vehicles Products at software company Wind River. Ratnam argues that industry-wide software standards are essential to ensuring high levels of security while promoting innovation and competition. Speaking in a recent Megatrends webinar, he highlighted a handful of key factors at work….