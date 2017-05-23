One-size-fits-all not working for dealer metrics

In the US, new legal developments change the standards for measuring and comparing dealer performance, writes Megan Lampinen

Not all dealerships are created equal and judging them all by the same standards is not fair. Nor is it legal in certain US states. Maryland became the most recent state to sign such legislation into law with the passing of House Bill 1120. The new legislation mirrors important elements of the decision reached in the New York case Beck Chevrolet Co., Inc. v. General Motors LLC. Both of these developments prohibit brands from applying unfair nationally averaged sales standards to dealer performance metrics….