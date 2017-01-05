Home > Analysis > No one does overambitious like Tesla

No one does overambitious like Tesla

January 5, 2017

Launch delays and delivery shortfalls have become the norm for the California EV maker, and could possibly grow worse with the transition to the Model 3 and its reliance on the Gigafactory. By Megan Lampinen

Tesla’s latest quarterly and full year performance once again fell short of projections, marking another shortfall in deliveries. The OEM delivered a total of 22,200 Model S and X models in the fourth quarter (Q4), nearly 3,000 units shy of the targeted 25,000 units. Q4 was a particularly bad quarter for Model S, the higher margin vehicle. Deliveries of the S totalled just 12,700 units – down from both the previous quarter (16,047) and the same quarter last year (17,272 units)….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

