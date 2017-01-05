No one does overambitious like Tesla

Launch delays and delivery shortfalls have become the norm for the California EV maker, and could possibly grow worse with the transition to the Model 3 and its reliance on the Gigafactory. By Megan Lampinen

Tesla’s latest quarterly and full year performance once again fell short of projections, marking another shortfall in deliveries. The OEM delivered a total of 22,200 Model S and X models in the fourth quarter (Q4), nearly 3,000 units shy of the targeted 25,000 units. Q4 was a particularly bad quarter for Model S, the higher margin vehicle. Deliveries of the S totalled just 12,700 units – down from both the previous quarter (16,047) and the same quarter last year (17,272 units)….