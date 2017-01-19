Nothing less than dramatic fuel spike could stall US segment shift

Recent fuel price rises in the US have sparked speculation of a possible impact on segmentation, a move that could eat into OEM profitability but which could help on fuel efficiency targets. Demand for SUVs and pick-ups has been steadily growing and shows no sign of abating, but could a big enough rise in gasoline prices change that? This question was put to analysts and OEMs alike over the past few weeks….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing