Nothing less than dramatic fuel spike could stall US segment shift

Could a big enough rise in gasoline prices stop the shift away from cars to SUVs and pick-ups? Megan Lampinen sounds out industry players

Recent fuel price rises in the US have sparked speculation of a possible impact on segmentation, a move that could eat into OEM profitability but which could help on fuel efficiency targets. Demand for SUVs and pick-ups has been steadily growing and shows no sign of abating, but could a big enough rise in gasoline prices change that? This question was put to analysts and OEMs alike over the past few weeks….