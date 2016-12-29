North American auto suppliers brace for a difficult 2017

2017 could present a number of challenges for automotive suppliers, writes Charles Chesborough, Executive Director, Strategy & Research and Senior Economist at OESA, the US Original Equipment Suppliers Association

Suppliers in North America should be pleased these days as light vehicle sales in the region hit record highs in 2015, and 2016 is close to another record. The economy is improving, and buying conditions are expected to remain fairly strong in the coming year with both job creation and low interest rates providing the foundation for a robust market.

However, there are rising concerns that the US economy may be changing soon and suppliers are slowly becoming less optimistic about the automotive market’s outlook….