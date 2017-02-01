North Africa – tough terrain for the auto industry

Just as it begins to attract serious auto industry investment, North Africa’s industrial development faces a revival in nationalism and economic protectionism. By Ian Henry

Unlike South Africa, where Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen and Toyota especially have been active for many years, using their plants there to supply globally as well serve the local market, vehicle production in Northern and Central Africa remains underdeveloped.

Completely knocked down (CKD) operations exist in Nigeria and Kenya, for example, and VW has recently announced plans to produce modest volumes in…