Nissan wants to generate the same sort of synergies with MMC that it has with Renault, and that means implementing changes that will reverberate down the supply chain, writes Megan Lampinen

Nissan faces a slew of challenges this year, particularly in its home market of Japan, but now there will be a new twist. In October 2016 it completed the acquisition of a 34% equity stake in Mitsubishi Motors (MMC), introducing a new variable in an increasingly complex equation….