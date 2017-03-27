Nissan’s strategy relies on bedrock of trust, says senior sales exec

Michael Nash talks to Nissan’s Guillaume Cartier about political instability, brand perception and car-sharing

Changing consumer perception for brands is a tough challenge, and one that takes several years. It comes with building trust as a result of providing quality and desirable products. That’s according to Guillaume Cartier, Nissan’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Europe.

Speaking to Automotive World at Mondial de l’Automobile 2016, Cartier said that Nissan’s plan for Europe is to become the most desirable Asian brand. The company is still working towards this goal, but has made some significant progress. At the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Cartier provided an update on Nissan’s strategy. He highlighted the car-sharing and autonomous driving trends as key areas of development, both of which are underpinned by product quality….