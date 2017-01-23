NHTSA faults driver, not Autopilot or aggressive marketing, behind Tesla crash

Following the fatal crash of a Tesla Model S operating in Autopilot, everyone investing in self-driving technology suddenly became very cautious, writes Megan Lampinen

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has cleared Tesla of any technical fault as it concludes the investigation into a fatal crash in Florida. Last May, a Model S collided with a truck, leaving the Tesla driver dead. The model was operating in Autopilot mode at the time of its crash, arousing concerns that there was something wrong with the semi-autonomous functionality. Importantly, it marked the first instance of a partially-automated vehicle linked to a crash fatality….