New sources of disruption ahead for the global auto industry

Many challenges await global vehicle manufacturers in 2017, writes Eric Tanguy, Senior Director, Corporate Ratings at S&P Global Ratings

Global vehicle manufacturers appear to have cruised comfortably through 2016. Car sales in Europe and North America are expanding, operating performance is improving, and rating upgrades have far outpaced downgrades. But the road ahead in 2017 and beyond looks rockier….