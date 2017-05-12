New CO2 calculation method to transform Europe’s truck sector

European authorities have recently voted to change the way that emissions from heavy-duty vehicles are calculated and illustrated. By Michael Nash

Europe has loft ambitions when it comes to cutting CO2 emissions from transport. In 2011, the European Commission (EC) said it wants greenhouse gas (GHG) levels to be 60% lower than 1990 levels by 2050. By 2021, the fleet average to be achieved by all new passenger cars sold in is 95g of CO2 per kilometre, which represents an 18% reduction compared to 2015 levels. However, CO2 emissions from heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs) are neither measured nor reported today.

The EC estimates CO2 emissions from heavy-duty vehicles (HDVs) rose by 36% between 1990 and 2010. As a result, authorities, truck manufacturers and various industry stakeholders have been discussing and developing methods that could help curb these emissions….